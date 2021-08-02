A man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, obstructing a drugs search, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance, breaching the terms of a prison sentence and being unlawfully at large after a police officer suffered a broken leg as the result of a collision with an e-scooter.
The incident happened in Willesden High Road at about 13.00hrs on Saturday 31st July during a pre-planned operation to target the illegal use of e-scooters.
Officers had directed a male riding an e-scooter to stop, but he failed to do so. The e-scooter then collided with a police officer, knocking him to the floor.
The police officer was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he has been treated for a broken leg and concussion.
The 22-year-old male was arrested at the scene.
Inspector Martin Robbie, of North West BCU, said:
“Officers put themselves in the face of danger on a daily basis and an incident like this demonstrates this.
“I would like to remind the public that the use of e-scooters, unless subject to a government approved scheme, is prohibited and use upon public highways and spaces will be subject to enforcement and potential seizure of the e-scooter.”
Whilst this is a typical careless druggie twat, I do think escooters are generally ridden safely and well.
Instead of blanket stamping them illegal, why not state how they can be legal to be ridden on standard roads (that is roads not reaching national speed limit).
Remember currently, ebikes have NO restrictions on them, and they can be freely ridden on roads and some have quite impressive specs.
I personally feel, both should be made to comply with certain regulations, even if a token tax like a moped.
In Hampshire in general there is no effort to control the illegal use of scooters by the police as they say, “we don’t have the resources”. I was driving at night a month or so ago when I was confronted by 3 unlit scooters on the road near my home. blatantly riding on the road, fortunately I was driving slowly preparing to turn left so I stopped in time, otherwise I’d of had a damaged car with possibly 3 seriously injured scooter riders on my conscience. I’ve also seen them riding on the pavements and through a shopping precinct, not worried about being stopped at all.
No different to bicycle riders so why not make them legal. Yes if the riders are being stupid deal with those, but the vast majority of users are careful & aware of there surrounding.Live & let live.
Bicycles don’t have an engine, or a motor, these do, hence why road traffic act applies, so actually they are different.