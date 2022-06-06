A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was stabbed with an insulin pen.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers had responded to reports of a disturbance shortly after 23:00 BST on Saturday.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

After being taken to custody in Mansfield, the officer was then stabbed in the hand.

The force said the officer was not seriously injured, and the woman has been released while inquiries continue.

Det Sgt Jo Eaton, from Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“We’ve routinely said that we will never tolerate this kind of behaviour against any of our officers or emergency service workers, who dedicate their lives and time to protecting the community from harm.

“Our officers put on their uniforms each day to go out onto the streets and keep everyone safe and are there to help should they ever be needed.

“No one should have to go to work and be physically or verbally assaulted just for doing their job.

“Thankfully neither of the officers were seriously injured as a result of the assaults and both are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I want to reiterate once more that anyone who believes it is acceptable to assault any officer or emergency service worker that we will thoroughly investigate and take the appropriate action.”

