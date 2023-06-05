West Yorkshire Police has reported a serious incident involving a female police officer, identified as PC Sam Woods.
During an arrest attempt, PC Woods sustained a head injury and is currently undergoing treatment.
Details of the Incident
The arrest attempt took place on Back Grantley Street, Wakefield, on the morning of Friday, 2 June.
PC Woods was in the process of apprehending a suspected drug dealer when the individual used his vehicle as a weapon, ramming into her and causing her serious injuries.
West Yorkshire Police Wakefield Impact Team communicated details of the event via a tweet, stating:
“Our own PC Woods injured whilst apprehending suspect at #Wakefield.
“Suspected drug dealer rammed her vehicle as she was getting out of it.
“Arrested for wounding with intent to resist arrest & PWITS Class A drugs. Get well soon PC Woods”.
Suspect Arrested and Charged
The suspect in this incident, Ali Jones, 24, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested and charged with several offences.
These include assault with intent to resist arrest, two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, and two counts of possession of a Class B drug.
Jones was granted bail and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.
Increasing Assaults on Police
This incident contributes to a concerning rise in assaults on police officers in West Yorkshire.
According to recent data, there were 1,213 reported assaults on police officers in the last 12 months, an increase of 5.2% from 1,153 in the previous 24 months.
The majority of these assaults were physical (70%), with others involving verbal abuse, spitting, and throwing objects.
Reactions to Bail Decision
The British Transport Police Federation expressed their disappointment about the bail decision in a tweet:
“And to learn a suspect in this case has been bailed… This is so disappointing for PC Woods and her colleagues. Sam, we’re sending you our very best wishes for a full recovery.”
Officer Gives Update
The injured officer later gave an update via Twitter and thanked well-wishers for their support.
In a tweet, PC Woods said:
‘Thank you for the well wishes. Stitched up pretty well. Bit of a headache like. Hopefully said person will receive what is deemed appropriate. Thanks’
Granted bail!!!!!!!!
Where is the charge for attempted murder, or at the very least, GBH? That injury could so easily have been fatal. This thug should be locked up for at least 10 years for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder plus another 2 each for each drug being dealt. If he has previous, which seems likely, those sentences should double, taking him off the streets for some 30 years.
I do not care if he is rehabilitated or not. All I care about is that a violent, nasty individual who makes his money by poisoning young lives cannot do so for a very long time. The government and judiciary have lost sight of their primary role, namely to protect the innocent, productive, law abiding citizens.
No wonder the cops are leaving in droves.