A West Midlands Police officer has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a stolen car in Birmingham last night (18 November).

Traffic officers spotted the stolen Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued in the Weoley Castle area just after 23:30 hours.

One of the officers was deploying a stinger when he was hit by the car at the junction of Long Nuke Road and Shenley Lane.

The pursuit continued, and officers were able to bring the stolen car to a safe stop and arrest two men from inside.

Both men, aged 32 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody for questioning.

The injured officer was taken to hospital to be treated for a number of fractures. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition and is being supported.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police quoting log 4373 of 18 November.

