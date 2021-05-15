A Humberside Police Officer is currently in hospital with serious injuries following an assault reported at what police have described as an ‘education premises’ in Scunthorpe at 1440 hours yesterday afternoon (14th May).
Two officers were in attendance at the premises, responding to another incident, when the officer was attacked.
A 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Chief Constable Lee Freeman said:
‘A serious injury to one of my officers from Scunthorpe today whilst they were simply doing their job protecting others.
‘We are supporting their family & colleagues and we will provide further updates when we can’.
Emergency Services News has started a ‘JustGiving’ campaign to help the officer on their road to recovery. To visit the campaign, click HERE.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted:
‘A shocking and senseless attack on a police officer yesterday. Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable.
‘Wishing the officer a speedy recovery’.
Humberside Police have released no further information regarding the officer’s injuries.
