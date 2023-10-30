A former Merseyside Police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison. Adam Hoyle, 40, was handed this sentence following his conviction on multiple counts related to misconduct in public office and unauthorised access to computer material.
Last month, Liverpool Crown Court found Hoyle guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and two charges of unauthorised access to computer material.
In addition to these charges, he had admitted to three MIPO offences earlier. These charges stemmed from allegations that he abused his position for personal gains, having inappropriate contact with women he met during his service.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) undertook three separate investigations into these allegations. These inquiries revealed Hoyle’s misconduct, wherein he was accused of having sex with two women while on duty.
Given the gravity of his actions, the case against Hoyle was proven at the level of gross misconduct. Although he would have faced dismissal without notice, Hoyle had resigned prior to the hearing.
Following the conclusion of the investigations, IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates expressed her gratitude to the women who came forward to aid the inquiries. Bates emphasised the importance of maintaining trust in the police forces and the criminal justice system, commending the courage of those who shared their experiences, leading to Hoyle’s conviction.
The IOPC conducted two investigations into Hoyle’s interactions with women during his duties in January 2021 and January 2022. A third investigation was initiated after three more women stepped forward between November 2022 and January 2023.
This was catalysed by media coverage of the criminal proceedings against him.
Though the third investigation had started after criminal proceedings had already begun, the evidence collected was provided to the CPS before the conclusion of the IOPC’s inquiry.
Charges from this investigation were also addressed during Hoyle’s trial in September.
Maintaining confidence in the police and the criminal justice system? What planet is this woman on? The judicial system is seriously contemplating releasing Venables for a THIRD time despite him having been recalled to prison twice for possession of kiddy porn while the cops fail to deal with people who chant in support of a proscribed terrorist organisation, Hamas. Mind you, they are quick enough to stop Jews peacefully demonstrating and even quicker to put your door in if you say something nasty about Islam.
Until the law is evenly and dispassionately enforced and some proper sentences handed down, what little respect that remains will continue to dissipate.
This chap was a bit naughty having a bonk on His Majesty’s time, but this report had no hint of anything other than consensus. There are hundreds, possibly thousands out there who wish us real and genuine harm yet they worry about someone who cannot keep it zipped up.
Jailing him for this while thieves with dozens of convictions continue to walk free tells you all you need to know about our woke judicial system.