PC Martin Binala has been dismissed from the Met without notice.

At the same time, PC Stuart Dunne has been issued a written warning following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a stop-and-search operation conducted in West London.

The September 2021 Incident

The incident, which took place on the evening of 12 September 2021 in Southall, Hounslow, involved a Polish national who was stopped and searched by three plain-clothed officers in an unmarked vehicle.

The officers, part of a response to a crime hotspot, claimed to have detected the smell of cannabis emanating from the man’s car.

This claim, however, was not substantiated, and no cannabis was found.

The situation escalated when the man, who was close to his home and not known to the police, was removed from his car, handcuffed, and subjected to PAVA spray.

Investigation and Disciplinary Actions

The IOPC launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint from the male who was searched.

IOPC staff found that the three officers were inappropriately dressed according to their force protocol.

The subsequent investigation examined the officers’ decision-making, use of force, and subsequent care provided to the man.

It revealed several breaches of police standards by PC Binala, including dishonesty, excessive use of force, and failure to provide adequate care.

PC Dunne’s actions were deemed to be misconduct due to his use of PAVA spray and failure in after-care.

As a result, PC Binala was dismissed and deemed guilty of gross misconduct.

His actions not only breached the standards of professional behaviour expected of police officers but also led to his barring from future roles in policing.

PC Dunne, whose actions were classified as misconduct, received a written warning.

The IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider a charge of common assault against the officers.

In March 2022, the CPS decided not to charge them.

Training and Future Protocols

In response to the IOPC’s findings, recommendations have been made for enhanced training for covert police officers, including the importance of early identification as police officers and adherence to protocols during stop-and-search operations.

The MPS is actively engaged in discussions to implement these recommendations, indicating a proactive approach to refining policing practices and ensuring similar incidents are avoided in the future.

