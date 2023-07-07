A Sussex police officer has been issued a final written warning following a misconduct hearing.

The officer, who remains anonymous due to legal representations, was found to have falsified the results of their Covid-19 tests, presenting fabricated evidence to their workgroup via WhatsApp, and subsequently provided false and misleading accounts of these results.

The disciplinary hearing occurred on July 5-6 at the Sussex Police headquarters, with a panel presided over by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

LCQs are drawn from a list of independent, legally qualified individuals who conduct police misconduct hearings.

They work with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and other organisations to ensure transparency and proportionality in police misconduct hearings.

Case Details