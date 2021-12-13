An Essex Police officer narrowly avoided serious injury after being dragged along a road by a motorbike while trying to speak to its rider.
The bike was pulled over in Station Road, Takeley, near Bishop’s Stortford, Essex, at 13:55 GMT on Saturday.
The off-road motorcycle pulled away as the officer approached, dragging him a short distance.
He was taken to hospital and is recovering at home.
The rider is described as blond, stocky and in his late 20s or early 30s.
He was wearing a white motocross helmet, with a visor and chin guard, and the bike was white and clean and did not appear to have indicators, lights or an index number.
Details of the officer’s injuries have not been given, but police said they were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Det Insp Steven Wilson said:
“It is totally unacceptable for any officer to receive injuries whilst going about their duties.”
He appealed to any witnesses and people with dashcam footage to come forward.
Laura Heggie, Chair of Essex Police Federation, said:
“This motorcyclist had time to consider their options and they made the decision to ride off dragging the officer along the ground leaving the officer in a heap.
“They will have known they had injured that officer, another human being. How can you do that to someone?
“This officer, like many others, was just doing his job and now is not only unable to work but unable to enjoy their Christmas with family as planned.
“It’s totally unacceptable, and I hope that the motorcyclist has a shred of decency, that they do the right thing to come forward and contact the local police station.
“I have spoken to the officer, and Essex Police Federation will be supporting him in any way we can.
“He is still in a lot of pain and has been advised he will be off work for some time to come.”
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below