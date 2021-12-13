An Essex Police officer narrowly avoided serious injury after being dragged along a road by a motorbike while trying to speak to its rider.

The bike was pulled over in Station Road, Takeley, near Bishop’s Stortford, Essex, at 13:55 GMT on Saturday.

The off-road motorcycle pulled away as the officer approached, dragging him a short distance.

He was taken to hospital and is recovering at home.

The rider is described as blond, stocky and in his late 20s or early 30s.

He was wearing a white motocross helmet, with a visor and chin guard, and the bike was white and clean and did not appear to have indicators, lights or an index number.

Details of the officer’s injuries have not been given, but police said they were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Det Insp Steven Wilson said:

“It is totally unacceptable for any officer to receive injuries whilst going about their duties.”

He appealed to any witnesses and people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Laura Heggie, Chair of Essex Police Federation, said:

“This motorcyclist had time to consider their options and they made the decision to ride off dragging the officer along the ground leaving the officer in a heap.

“They will have known they had injured that officer, another human being. How can you do that to someone?

“This officer, like many others, was just doing his job and now is not only unable to work but unable to enjoy their Christmas with family as planned.

“It’s totally unacceptable, and I hope that the motorcyclist has a shred of decency, that they do the right thing to come forward and contact the local police station.

“I have spoken to the officer, and Essex Police Federation will be supporting him in any way we can.

“He is still in a lot of pain and has been advised he will be off work for some time to come.”

