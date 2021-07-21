A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing held on Tuesday, 20 July.
PC Maurice Maison, attached to the Met’s North Area Command Unit, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.
On Friday, 25 September 2020, PC Maison was stopped while in his private vehicle after being seen driving at speed.
He was found to have been travelling at 122mph on a 70mph road.
On Wednesday, 3 February, PC Maison appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to driving at excess speed.
He is due to be sentenced in October.
After hearing the evidence, the Chair found the allegation that PC Maison breached the standards of professional behaviour regarding discreditable conduct proven, amounting to gross misconduct.
Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in charge of policing for the boroughs of Enfield and Haringey, said:
“PC Maison’s behaviour was completely reckless and put other road users at significant risk.
“Police officers are never above the law and there was no valid reason for PC Maison to be driving at such high speeds.
“We expect all of our officers to uphold our high standards of behaviour and do not accept conduct of this nature which undermines confidence in our organisation.”
A bit severe considering some officers have been negligent and as a result someone died and they didn’t even get demoted. Obviously got a “funny handshake”.