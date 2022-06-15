West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses after one of their officers was seriously assaulted before England’s Nations League match yesterday evening.
The PC – who works with WMPs Football Unit – was behind Molineux Stadium’s Stan Cullis stand at around 7.25 pm when he was attacked.
It’s understood he was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and hit in the side of the head.
He was knocked unconscious, suffered a head injury, and was taken to hospital for an assessment and treatment.
Detectives are assessing body-worn video and CCTV to identify who’s responsible.
Four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and remain in custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom from our Force CID said:
“We’ve spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.
“We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
“There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion.
“That’s what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked.”
Anyone with information can message WMP on Live Chat through their website or by calling 101 quoting log 1554 from 14 June.
