A West Midlands Police officer has been jailed for 12 weeks after magistrates found him guilty of assault following an incident where the officer pushed a male who then fell over and cut his leg.

PC Neville Bridgewood, 39, was found guilty of assault following a two-day trial at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 1st November.

The officer was one of several officers who responded to a panic alarm on a bus outside Bilston bus station on 26th September last year.

A man had failed to pay the fare, which led to the panic button aboard the bus being activated by the driver.

Without knowing why the panic button had been activated, officers rushed to the scene and during an altercation with the suspect, PC Bridgewood pushed the man, who then fell over and sustained a cut to his leg.

The cut did not require any hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for WMP said that the officer has been on non-front-line duties since charges were brought against him and has now been suspended.

A misconduct hearing will be conducted in due course.

The spokesperson added:

‘We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers and will bring to justice those who fall below that standard, including bringing criminal charges.’

Have you subscribed to our YouTube yet? If not, CLICK HERE