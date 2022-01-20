Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a police officer was injured after being targeted by someone who was armed with a ‘catapult or weapon.’

At around 14:30 hours on Tuesday 18th January in High Street West, Slough, a police officer from Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit was sat in stationary traffic opposite Stows Bike Shop.

Without warning, a high-speed projectile was fired at the police officer, smashing the vehicle’s windscreen.

Shards of glass from the impact hit the officer in his eyes.

The officer sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, William Gilbert, part of the Incident and Crime Response Team, based at Slough police station, said:

“This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon in broad daylight, and left a police officer with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this or has information to come forward.

“I would urge people in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage and if anyone has any information please call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43220025376.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

