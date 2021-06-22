A police officer was punched to the ground before he had his throat cut as two males held him down while the third attacked him after he tried to make an arrest.

The officer intervened when he thought he had seen a drug deal taking place in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at about 20:30 hours on Saturday.

He was then punched and held down by two men while a third cut his throat.

Cleveland Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of suspect Aaron Gray, 30, who is thought to be in the Middlesbrough area.

The force said two of the men involved have not been identified but detectives “urgently” need to speak to Mr Gray.

Aaron Gray, 30, who police want to speak to in connection with the attack.

Det Supt Helen Barker said:

“This was an incident which involved an officer who was simply carrying out his policing duties.

“Thankfully he was not seriously physically injured however, understandably, he remains very shaken. He is recovering at home and has received many messages of support from colleagues across the force.

“We need to locate and speak to Gray as quickly as possible. We believe he remains in the local area, probably within Middlesbrough.”

