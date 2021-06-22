A police officer was punched to the ground before he had his throat cut as two males held him down while the third attacked him after he tried to make an arrest.
The officer intervened when he thought he had seen a drug deal taking place in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at about 20:30 hours on Saturday.
He was then punched and held down by two men while a third cut his throat.
Cleveland Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of suspect Aaron Gray, 30, who is thought to be in the Middlesbrough area.
The force said two of the men involved have not been identified but detectives “urgently” need to speak to Mr Gray.
Det Supt Helen Barker said:
“This was an incident which involved an officer who was simply carrying out his policing duties.
“Thankfully he was not seriously physically injured however, understandably, he remains very shaken. He is recovering at home and has received many messages of support from colleagues across the force.
“We need to locate and speak to Gray as quickly as possible. We believe he remains in the local area, probably within Middlesbrough.”
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below