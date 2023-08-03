PC Zameer Hussain was alleged to have inappropriately touched a woman at her residence without invitation on the 12th of September, 2014.

At the time of the incident, Hussain was serving as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) with Lincolnshire Police.

He was cleared of all charges after standing trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He had staunchly refuted the single charge of sexual assault brought against him.

Advert

The prosecution claimed that PC Hussain had exhibited flirtatious behaviour towards the woman and sought her phone number while attending a separate police incident in a park in Lincolnshire.

They further alleged that he subsequently made an uninvited visit to her home, where he allegedly assaulted her as she went to prepare tea for him.

His police notebook and several other officers placed him in the park on the alleged date of the offence.

His entries suggested that he was drafting a statement regarding the park incident when he was supposed to be at the woman’s house.

Defence counsel, Eva Niculiu, pointed out to the court the lack of evidence of PC Hussain using police databases to discover the woman’s address or of him exiting the police station when the offence allegedly occurred.

Advert

PC Hussain cooperatively attended a voluntary police interview in November 2021.

He firmly denied the allegations in his statement: “I would never slap anyone’s bottom – I have been to hundreds of houses [in my role with the police], and I find it insulting. It never happened.”

Hussain is still serving as a police officer, currently assigned to non-operational duties, as confirmed by Lincolnshire Police.

Following the acquittal, a spokesperson for the force stated that they would now proceed with internal misconduct procedures.”

Other news:

Police Dog Akin: A Hero in the Night Saving an Assault Victim in Somerset



In the quiet of the #Somerset night, a four-legged hero was on a crucial mission.



Police Dog Akin, a skilled member of @ASPoliceDogs from @ASPolice undertook a potentially life-saving task.



Late in the… pic.twitter.com/X3j37I2Y27 — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) August 3, 2023

Most social media algorithms are not ‘pro’ emergency services, so the ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!