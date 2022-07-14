A Humberside-based police officer is facing the prospect of losing his job following a misconduct hearing that lasted three days.

In June 2019, PC Green responded to an incident after allegations of fraud and theft were made against a male and female.

After arriving on the scene and making enquiries, the officer placed the male and female suspects in handcuffs.

During the incident, the suspects became non-compliant, and PC Green struck the male in the face, which then caused the female suspect to fall to the floor.

An internal investigation was launched by the Force’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) following the incident.

However, it was paused due to a criminal investigation that Humberside Police also carried out.

PC Green was charged with two counts of Common Assault and was due to appear at York’s Magistrates’ Court in 2020.

The court date was postponed multiple times and was finally heard in December 2021, when he was found not guilty of the offences.

No details have been released regarding the conduct of the two suspects leading up to the moment PC Green decided to use force and it is not clear if the officer was single-crewed when he was sent to deal with the incident.

The internal investigation recommenced following the conclusion of court proceedings.

It resulted in the three-day Misconduct Hearing, where he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour by using excessive force.

The Misconduct Panel made up of a Legally Qualified Chair, Police Superintendent and Independent person has adjourned the outcome decision in respect of PC Green’s employment with the force until Monday 25th July.

Head of PSD, Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, said:

“We expect all of our officers and staff to always act with the utmost integrity and professionalism, only using force if absolutely necessary in their line of duty.

“Henry Green displayed an excessive use of force during this incident. The force used was unnecessary, disproportionate and unjustifiable. His actions and conduct that day were completely unacceptable and utterly discreditable, falling way below the standards we expect of our officers.

“He was removed from his role and duties where there would be contact with the public immediately after the incident and placed in a non-operational role, pending the criminal and internal investigation.

‘His position in the Force will now be reconsidered until the Panel make a decision on the 25th July.

“We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public in the Humberside area.

“It is of paramount importance that we maintain the public’s trust and confidence by dealing with officers who behave in a way that undermines this.”

