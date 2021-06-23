A police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson, having been found not guilty of his murder.

On 15th August 2016, Mr Atkinson’s father called the police after allegedly being attacked by Dalian, who suffered from several health conditions, including kidney failure.

Speaking shortly after his death, Mr Atkinson’s brother, Kenroy, said that Dalian had been “in a manic state and depressed” at the time of the incident.

In a separate statement released shortly after his death, Dalian’s family said he had struggled to come to terms with a serious illness affecting his kidneys during the last six months of his life.

Kenroy said his brother had attacked their 85-year-old father, Ernest, at his home before his father called 999 and requested police assistance.

When PC Benjamin Monk and his colleague, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, arrived on the scene, Dalian was uncompliant.

PC Monk told the court he ran in fear after Dalian made death threats and smashed a glass door pane.

The trial heard PC Monk had discharged his Taser three times at Dalian, twice unsuccessfully.

On the third time, the prongs from the device made contact with Dalian and PC Monk held the trigger for 33 seconds. After being tasered, Dalian attempted to get back to his feet but was kicked in the head twice by PC Monk.

Initially, PC Monk had said that he did not recollect kicking Dalian, but the evidence provided during the trial proved that he had.

PC Monk maintained his actions were lawful self-defence, made necessary when Dalian tried to get up.

After officers placed Dalian in cuffs, they requested an ambulance for him.

Around 60 minutes after Dalian was tasered, he was pronounced dead in hospital at around 02:45 hours after he went into cardiac arrest whilst in the back of the ambulance.

Following a six-week trial, jurors took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts on PC Monk, who has 14 years’ service.

PC Monk was charged with murder, with unlawful act manslaughter as an alternative offence and PC Bettley-Smith was charged with ABH on Thursday 7th November 2019, over three years after Dalian died.

Jurors are still deliberating on an assault charge relating to PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith.

PC Monk will be sentenced at a later date.

