A serving Metropolitan Police officer will appear before magistrates at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (31st Jan) after being charged with two counts of sending offensive messages on WhatsApp.
PC Cooper, a response team officer based in Southwark and Lambeth, was charged by the CPS following an investigation by the Met’s DPS.
Commander James Harman, who leads the Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, said:
“I know many people will be concerned and disappointed to hear that an officer has been charged with a criminal offence.
“Legal proceedings are now under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process concludes.”
PC Cooper was suspended from duty after the allegations came to light in October 2023.
Dear oh dear. PC Cooper has upset a snowflake and is immediately prosecuted. Meanwhile, the stabbings and hate marches continue unabated. Welcome to modern, woke policing.