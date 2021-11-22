A West Yorkshire Police officer has been cleared of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing, which followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into his actions during the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault in Halifax last year.

The IOPC said that they investigated a complaint from the male who was detained by the officer, which was voluntarily referred by the force, regarding the actions of the arresting officer.

Partial footage of the arrest – but not the moments leading up to it – was widely shared on social media in August 2020 and showed the officer telling the male to “chill out or I’ll choke you out”.

The IOPC said that they reviewed mobile phone, CCTV and body-worn video footage of the incident, obtained statements from witnesses; and interviewed the officer during their investigation.

The officer had responded to a call for help that was made by members of the public at Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax.

While the officer was dealing with the situation, the male arrived on the scene and was subsequently arrested for assault by the officer.

A partial clip of the incident – widely shared by the mainstream media – appeared to show the officer with his arm around the suspect’s neck as the suspects tried to struggle with the officer.

Last week, a misconduct hearing heard evidence that this resulted from an approved police technique known as a ‘seatbelt take-down’ and therefore it was not a ‘chokehold’, as it had been labelled by the mainstream media and other individuals who were not at the scene.

The IOPC concluded its investigation in January 2021 and found that the officer involved had a case to answer for gross misconduct in respect of the use of force during the arrest, his use of ‘threatening language’, and providing an ‘inaccurate statement’.

The IOPC directed West Yorkshire Police to hold a misconduct hearing, which began on Monday (15 November).

Last week, the panel found the case against the officer was not proven.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said:

“Incidents like this one can have damaging consequences for public confidence in the police, and it is vital they are thoroughly investigated and reviewed independently.

“While we found [the officers] behaviour may have amounted to a breach of the professional standards of behaviour, it is ultimately for the police misconduct panel, having considered all of the evidence, to reach a conclusion based on the evidence available.

“He admitted the words he used during the incident were not ideal and the panel accepted his explanation that he was doing his best to control a challenging situation.

“We are aware that this incident caused significant concern for our local communities.

“At the conclusion of these matters, we would like to provide assurance to the community that [the officers] actions have been independently reviewed by the panel and deemed not to warrant any further disciplinary action.

“We are grateful to the panel for their consideration.”

