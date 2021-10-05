A Lancashire Police officer was assaulted by a gang of youths after responding to a call for help made by the ambulance service.

The incident happened on Sunday 3rd October in Brunswick.

An emergency ambulance crew from North West Ambulance Service had responded to the area following a 999 call made from somebody in the park.

When they arrived on the scene, they were prevented from getting to the patient by a gang of youths.

Officers arrived on the scene a short while later at which point some of the youths ran away.

However, others stayed and started to throw objects at the police vehicle. One girl was arrested for kicking a police officer.

A Dispersal Order was implemented until midnight, and officers cleared the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said:

“It was in the Brunswick area – officers attended a call for assistance from NWAS as youths were preventing them from providing medical attention to a male in the park.

“On arrival, some youths dispersed. However, others remained, and some threw items at police vehicles.

“A girl was arrested for kicking an officer during the incident. Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained.

“The Dispersal Order was issued until midnight and the area was cleared.”

