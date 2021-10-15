A police officer who was acquitted of causing death by dangerous driving following an incident in 2016 now faces a misconduct hearing.

A jury cleared PC Paul Summerson of causing death by dangerous driving earlier this week after they returned their verdict after just one hour of deliberation.

18-year-old Lewis Johnson died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed during a pursuit in east London on 9th February 2016.

PC Paul Summerson had initiated the pursuit after Johnson, and his accomplice had been allegedly spotted trying to steal a bag from a lone female in east London.

His passenger, Louis Kyriacou, who was aged 19 at the time, was also seriously injured.

PC Summerson, who was driving a marked police BMW 5 Series, indicated for Johnson to stop, but he failed to do so.

In his attempt to evade the police, Johnson drove in and out of traffic at high speed and on the wrong side of the road for around four minutes.

As Johnson undertook a van, it moved to the left to make way for the police car that was ready to pass it on its off-side.

At this point, Johnson tried to avoid the van and ended up hitting some street furniture. He died at the scene.

The Crown Prosecution Service had initially decided not to charge PC Summerson with any offences arising from the incident.

But Lewis’ mother, Ann, 49, sought a judicial review against the decision by the CPS not to charge the officer.

Having been acquitted, the officer now faces a misconduct hearing that has been scheduled for 2022.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said:

‘Our investigation found a case to answer for gross misconduct against PC Summerson and two police sergeants – one a driver of another vehicle involved in the pursuit, the other working in the control room – for potentially breaching police professional standards relating to orders and instructions and duties and responsibilities.

‘Following our investigation, which concluded in May 2017, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against PC Summerson.

‘The CPS decided to take no further action and Mr Johnson’s family exercised their right for a victim’s right to review (VRR). The CPS confirmed no further action.

‘Following a judicial review, the decision was overturned and PC Summerson was charged’.

