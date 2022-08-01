Most ‘official’ police social media accounts can be a tad dull. But not if the social media account is managed by someone on the unit that the social media account relates to.

This was shown to be the case recently when a post appeared on the SYP Off-Road Team’s Facebook page after they shared an image of two individuals who seemed to be enjoying tearing up the streets on their off-road bike.

In the image, the rider of the scrambler can be seen gunning it past a car as his helmet-less rider grabs on to him for dear life.

The image was captioned:

‘Couple of FB issues at the minute. Try again.

‘Anyone missing this 2 smoker. Yes 2 smoker common term for a 2 stroke for anyone been around bikes long enough.

‘Anyway, not sure these two are the next Billy Bolt on their way to hard enduro.

‘Doncaster Road Barnsley 280722 1400 hours’.

The no-nonsense caption and feel of the post went down well on social media, as it was shared nearly 400 times and had over 1,000 likes.

The individual from SYP off-road bikes who shared the image and captioned the post clearly understands the power of social media if it is used correctly!

But not everyone was impressed by the appeal.

In a now-deleted comment, one person (who we have labelled as a ‘professional moaner) wrote, ‘You should’ve been down Sprotborough tracks the other day; five stolen scooters. Young lads as usual. Nowhere to be seen. Shame on you.’

Maybe the individual who posted this comment does not understand that the police cannot always be everywhere.

Assuming they are not snowed under with paperwork, dealing with Section136 hospital guards or constant watches, police officers can only be in one place at any time.

SYP Off Road responded to the post with: ‘Did you report it if so can you send the incident number please. If not, we had to lose Mystic Meg due to the cost of living crisis.’

Maybe more UK police forces should take a leaf out of, for example, Western Australia Police Force’s social media strategy, as lots of their posts go viral with a similar tongue-in-cheek strategy, where appropriate.

And, of course, one of the benefits of a viral post is that more people might be able to help with, in this case, the appeal that has led to the post being shared in the first place!

After all, thanks to the wit of the person who responded to the comment, we have dedicated an entire article to the appeal!

If you spot any similar interactions on social media, then be sure to take a screenshot and send the image to us (before it gets deleted!)

Subscribe to ESN on YouTube for exclusive videos!