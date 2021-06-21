ALBERTA, CANADA – Abbotsford police are mourning the death of a much-loved police dog named ‘Jago’ who was killed in the line of duty in a shootout in Alberta last Thursday.
In a social media post published on their Facebook page, Abbotsford police say Cpl. Scott MacLoed and PD ‘Jago’ served Abbotsford, and other Lower Mainland jurisdictions as a part of the LMD Integrated Police Dog Service from 2018 to 2020.
On Thursday, PD ‘Jago’ was shot and killed during an incident involving an armed suspect in High Prairie.
According to police, PD Jago protected his partner and ‘saved the lives’ of RCMP members during the incident.
PD Jago had just completed a 7 km (4.3 miles) track with his handler searching for the male who had fled from officers during a traffic stop.
@bear1675 tweeted:
‘After a 7km track in the bush you still had a enough fight and sacrificed yourself protecting your dad and his 3 cover officers from being shot so that they could celebrate Father’s Day. Never forgotten. You are now home’.
RIP Jago. After a 7km track in the bush you still had a enough fight and sacrificed yourself protecting your dad and his 3 cover officers from being shot so that they could celebrate Father’s Day. Never forgotten. You are now home. @RCMPAlberta pic.twitter.com/EjxYeoi7Dg— K9 Hunter (@bear1675) June 20, 2021
Abby PD also offered its condolences to Cpl. MacLoed and his family for their loss of a partner and family member.
“Rest easy PSD Jago you are a hero. End of Watch 2021-06-17,” the police wrote in the post.
According to The Edmonton Journal, a man also died in the shootout with the RCMP near High Prairie during a daylong search.
Police began pursuing the gunman Thursday morning after he allegedly didn’t pull over for a traffic stop because of an outstanding arrest warrant.
After the gunman fired at the police, they returned fire, fatally wounding the fugitive.
