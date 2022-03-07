A police motorcyclist, attached to Derbyshire Police Roads Policing Unit, has narrowly avoided serious injury after being hit by an object, believed to be a rock, that was thrown from a bridge.

Derbyshire Police said the officer was travelling to an emergency when he was struck in the chest on the A617 near Pleasley at about 15:45 GMT on Sunday.

The force said it had received multiple calls from other drivers reporting their vehicles had been hit by items that were thrown from the footbridge.

A group of youths were located a short time later, and officers took their details pending further enquiries.

Emergency Services News understands the group were throwing stones from the bridge.

Derbyshire Police said the officer was not hurt, and the motorcycle was not damaged.

However, the windscreens of at least two cars driving on the dual carriageway sustained damage.

The force warned on social media throwing things at moving vehicles could have deadly consequences.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and robust action will be taken,” it said.

“It was only through sheer good fortune that nobody was seriously hurt.”

Anyone who witnessed the group or has information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference: 22000131099

