A police motorcyclist, attached to Derbyshire Police Roads Policing Unit, has narrowly avoided serious injury after being hit by an object, believed to be a rock, that was thrown from a bridge.
Derbyshire Police said the officer was travelling to an emergency when he was struck in the chest on the A617 near Pleasley at about 15:45 GMT on Sunday.
The force said it had received multiple calls from other drivers reporting their vehicles had been hit by items that were thrown from the footbridge.
A group of youths were located a short time later, and officers took their details pending further enquiries.
Emergency Services News understands the group were throwing stones from the bridge.
Derbyshire Police said the officer was not hurt, and the motorcycle was not damaged.
However, the windscreens of at least two cars driving on the dual carriageway sustained damage.
The force warned on social media throwing things at moving vehicles could have deadly consequences.
“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and robust action will be taken,” it said.
“It was only through sheer good fortune that nobody was seriously hurt.”
Anyone who witnessed the group or has information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference: 22000131099
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below