A police motorcyclist from Essex Police has been injured during a protest held this morning (9th November) by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters.
Officers from Essex Police responded to the scene between Junction 26 and 27 on the M25 after motorists reported that the protesters were trying to gain access to one of the gantries.
Due to the protest, officers put a rolling roadblock in place to bring the motorway traffic to a stop.
As officers initiated the rolling roadblock, a collision occurred between two lorries and a police motorbike.
The police biker was injured and was taken to hospital, where he is believed to be in a stable condition.
Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.
Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said:
“Officers have again responded quickly to minimise disruption and two people have already been arrested.
“One of our officers has been injured as they worked to help resolve this situation.
“Our roads policing officers are dedicated, specialist officers who come to work to serve the public and keep you safe on our roads.
“They do this tirelessly, day-in day-out.
“Sadly, this morning one of these fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.
“My thoughts are with them and their family.
“I want to thank the public for their support, patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation.”
Causing a public nuisance. Gosh, I bet they are quaking in their boots. The beaks might go far as to give them a severe telling off.
These people do not care what damage, pain and hardship they inflict. Fine. Deal with them accordingly. Make them pay for the losses their actions have caused, including the poor officer who was injured. They would never be able to cough up the millions involved, so declare them bankrupt and seize whatever they do have. If they are living at home, they will be there for a very long time as courts seize every penny they earn. If their parents die and they inherit the property, that too will be seized to pay the millions they have cost the nation.
Given that they all seem very well educated middle class types like the hysterical weeping woman on Monday and the equally deranged 20 year old on the news this morning, they will have assets, if not now then in the future. As soon as they learn that there are consequences to their behaviour, they will either behave or end up paying for their stupidity until the end of time, which according to them will be sometime before Christmas next year.
I have no problem with demonstrating and voicing a view, no matter how ill informed and inaccurate, but I have every problem with behaviour that causes damage to the economy and puts others in danger. Incidentally, I am happy to debate the whole climate scare mongering with anybody, the difference being that I know my facts and do not rely on hysterical dogma.
Meanwhile, please be very sure to release the pictures of these two nut jobs. I am quite upset that you have seen fit to disguise their faces. They should be seen throughout the land for the anarchists that they are.