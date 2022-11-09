A police motorcyclist from Essex Police has been injured during a protest held this morning (9th November) by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters.

Officers from Essex Police responded to the scene between Junction 26 and 27 on the M25 after motorists reported that the protesters were trying to gain access to one of the gantries.

Due to the protest, officers put a rolling roadblock in place to bring the motorway traffic to a stop.

As officers initiated the rolling roadblock, a collision occurred between two lorries and a police motorbike.

The police biker was injured and was taken to hospital, where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

The scene of the collision.

Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said:

“Officers have again responded quickly to minimise disruption and two people have already been arrested.

“One of our officers has been injured as they worked to help resolve this situation.

“Our roads policing officers are dedicated, specialist officers who come to work to serve the public and keep you safe on our roads.

“They do this tirelessly, day-in day-out.

“Sadly, this morning one of these fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.

“My thoughts are with them and their family.

“I want to thank the public for their support, patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation.”