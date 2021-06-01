Lincolnshire Police are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29 pm, last night (31st May) by the ambulance service.

Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

An investigation has been launched, and officers are appealing for any sightings or information that could help them to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

Police have advised people not to approach Boulton but instead call 999 quoting Incident 445 of 31st May (Lincolnshire Police).

