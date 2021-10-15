Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal to help find a male who assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.
Kyran McFarlane, aged 31, is wanted in connection with an incident in Culham Road Abingdon on 9 October.
Officers found a man with a weapon in a black BMW.
When officers tried to talk to the man, he assaulted one of them and made off in the vehicle.
McFarlane is approximately 5ft 9inches tall with short black hair and a beard. He has a scar on his left eyebrow.
He is also known to frequent Blackbird Leys, Wheatley and North Oxford.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chloe Arnott, based at Abingdon police station, said:
“I would appeal to anyone who has seen McFarlane, or has information on his whereabouts to please come forward.
“If you see him, please do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have information about where he may be, please call 101 quoting reference 43210454995, or make a report online.
“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity while reporting.”
