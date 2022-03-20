North Yorkshire Police have issued some guidance for motorists and other road users on what they should do when they spot an emergency vehicle on a blue light run.

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said:

‘We’ve probably all experienced situations on the road where an emergency services vehicle is approaching behind and you have a moment of concern, thinking ‘what do I do’?!

‘By keeping calm and knowing what’s expected, you can safely make way for us and our emergency service colleagues to get past and quickly to the scene of an incident.’

‘Look for somewhere safe to move left and stop

‘If you’re on the approach to a bend or on the brow of a hill, keep going until there’s a spot with a better view ahead for the vehicle to come past you

‘Stay out of bus lanes, off kerbs and pavements and don’t stop near traffic islands

‘Don’t go through or move past a red traffic light. If you’re first in the queue at a traffic light, stay where you are and wait for the emergency vehicle to find its way past.

‘If you’re approaching a roundabout or junction, look at the emergency vehicle’s road position as this can indicate where they want you to go.

‘If you’re already at a junction, be patient and wait for the emergency vehicle to pass.

‘On a road with solid white lines down the middle, an emergency vehicle may turn off its siren as these roads are unsuitable for overtaking. You should continue at the speed limit if it’s safe to do so. Once it is safe to pass, the vehicle may turn its siren back on and that’s your cue to let it past.

‘On motorways and dual carriageways, move into the left hand lane/s so the vehicle can overtake. Emergency vehicles may use the hard shoulder to get to the scene of an incident quickly, so never use the hard shoulder unless you are in an emergency yourself.

‘If all three motorway lanes are busy, you may need to make a ‘corridor’ for an emergency vehicle to pass through. Be vigilant for what other drivers are doing and stay calm.

‘On a smart motorway, look carefully at the signs above the lanes. An X in a lane indicates it is closed so you must not use that lane. Emergency vehicles may use it if safe to do so.’

The following bullet point were also included in the advice

• Always be scanning ahead and behind so you can quickly spot an emergency vehicle.

• Keep calm, don’t break the law or take risks to let an emergency vehicle past.

• When you pull over or park, ensure there is plenty of space for any size of emergency vehicle to get past. It could be anything from a motorbike to a fire engine.

• Before you pull away, check carefully as there may be more emergency vehicles which need to come past.

• We’ll often use the digital signs in the back of police vehicles to direct you so please keep an eye on these. A sign saying ‘Don’t pass’ means exactly that.