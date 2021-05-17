Essex Police has launched an investigation after an engagement ring and a wedding ring worth a combined £13,500 were taken from the finger of a woman who sadly died in hospital.
The woman was admitted to the Tye Green ward in Princess Alexandrea Hospital, in Harlow, after an accidental fall at home on March 6.
Unfortunately, after three days in the hospital, she sadly died due to her injuries.
The woman’s husband was by her side when she died.
However, when he went back to the ward to collect her personal items, he noticed the two rings were missing from her hand.
These two rings were on her hand when she was admitted and were never removed during any treatment.
PC Daniel Burns of Harlow CID is leading the investigation. He said:
“These two rings are very special to the husband as they were both engagement and wedding rings and were bought for her in America.
“The total combined value of both these rings were $19,000, which equates to approximately £13,500.
“The husband is of course incredibly distressed and upset by this.
“We are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of these rings or if anyone has attempted to sell them on.”
Anyone who has any information on the rings should submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 42/78926/21.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously or call 0800 555 111.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below