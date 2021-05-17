Essex Police has launched an investigation after an engagement ring and a wedding ring worth a combined £13,500 were taken from the finger of a woman who sadly died in hospital.

The woman was admitted to the Tye Green ward in Princess Alexandrea Hospital, in Harlow, after an accidental fall at home on March 6.

Unfortunately, after three days in the hospital, she sadly died due to her injuries.

The woman’s husband was by her side when she died.

However, when he went back to the ward to collect her personal items, he noticed the two rings were missing from her hand.

These two rings were on her hand when she was admitted and were never removed during any treatment.

The wedding & engagement rings which were stolen shortly after the lady passed away.

PC Daniel Burns of Harlow CID is leading the investigation. He said:

“These two rings are very special to the husband as they were both engagement and wedding rings and were bought for her in America.

“The total combined value of both these rings were $19,000, which equates to approximately £13,500.

“The husband is of course incredibly distressed and upset by this.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of these rings or if anyone has attempted to sell them on.”

Anyone who has any information on the rings should submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 42/78926/21.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously or call 0800 555 111.

