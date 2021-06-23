Police in Swindon (Wiltshire Police) have paid tribute to three-year-old Phoenix Curtis, who sadly passed away on 27th May and who will be laid to rest today, 23rd June.

Phoenix was a big fan of the emergency services – the police in particular – and he would always gaze in awe whenever a police vehicle drove by on ‘blue-and-twos’.

The three-year-old was born with a heart defect and, despite undergoing three rounds of open-heart surgery, tragically died on 27th May.

Before the tragic passing of Phoenix, his mother, Clare Miller, got in contact with Swindon Police and told them how much of a fan her son was.

Officers then met Phoenix and his mother at the Orbital Shopping Centre in May and showed Phoenix around a police van (see attached picture).

Image credit: Swindon Police / Facebook

In between dealing with emergency calls, the officers turned the blue lights on their vehicle and activated their siren, much to the pleasure of young Phoenix.

A spokesperson for Swindon Police said Phoenix had a ‘fabulous time and enjoyed seeing the cars close up’.

As a mark of respect for Phoenix and his family, officers will today provide a marked police escort for the funeral procession, as it travels from his family’s home address in Coleview to the Kingsdown Crematorium.

A spokesperson for Swindon Police added: ‘Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Phoenix, particularly his parents and siblings, on this incredibly difficult day’.

