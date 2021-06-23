Police in Swindon (Wiltshire Police) have paid tribute to three-year-old Phoenix Curtis, who sadly passed away on 27th May and who will be laid to rest today, 23rd June.
Phoenix was a big fan of the emergency services – the police in particular – and he would always gaze in awe whenever a police vehicle drove by on ‘blue-and-twos’.
The three-year-old was born with a heart defect and, despite undergoing three rounds of open-heart surgery, tragically died on 27th May.
Before the tragic passing of Phoenix, his mother, Clare Miller, got in contact with Swindon Police and told them how much of a fan her son was.
Officers then met Phoenix and his mother at the Orbital Shopping Centre in May and showed Phoenix around a police van (see attached picture).
In between dealing with emergency calls, the officers turned the blue lights on their vehicle and activated their siren, much to the pleasure of young Phoenix.
A spokesperson for Swindon Police said Phoenix had a ‘fabulous time and enjoyed seeing the cars close up’.
As a mark of respect for Phoenix and his family, officers will today provide a marked police escort for the funeral procession, as it travels from his family’s home address in Coleview to the Kingsdown Crematorium.
A spokesperson for Swindon Police added: ‘Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Phoenix, particularly his parents and siblings, on this incredibly difficult day’.
