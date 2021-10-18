Western Australia Police Force has launched a vast search mission after a 4-year-old girl went missing from her tent.

Cleo was last seen at 01:30 hours on Saturday 16 October 2021, in a tent at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod (50km north of Carnarvon).

Credit: Google Maps

Cleo was last seen sleeping in a red and black sleeping bag and was wearing a pink/purple one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern. Cleo has honey blonde coloured hair and hazel eyes.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that Cleo was abducted.

A spokesperson for the force said that WA Police continue to search the area with the assistance of SES personnel, drones, and aircraft.

The spokesperson also added that several investigative resources are also assisting, including detectives from the Homicide Squad and Forensics and local detectives.

Police are urging anyone who stayed overnight at the Blowholes Campsite on Friday night (15 October) or who were in the vicinity of the campsite or at the campsite itself and did not stay overnight, to contact them on 131 444.

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video