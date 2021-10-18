Western Australia Police Force has launched a vast search mission after a 4-year-old girl went missing from her tent.
Cleo was last seen at 01:30 hours on Saturday 16 October 2021, in a tent at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod (50km north of Carnarvon).
Cleo was last seen sleeping in a red and black sleeping bag and was wearing a pink/purple one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern. Cleo has honey blonde coloured hair and hazel eyes.
Police have not ruled out the possibility that Cleo was abducted.
A spokesperson for the force said that WA Police continue to search the area with the assistance of SES personnel, drones, and aircraft.
The spokesperson also added that several investigative resources are also assisting, including detectives from the Homicide Squad and Forensics and local detectives.
Police are urging anyone who stayed overnight at the Blowholes Campsite on Friday night (15 October) or who were in the vicinity of the campsite or at the campsite itself and did not stay overnight, to contact them on 131 444.
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.
Recommended video
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below