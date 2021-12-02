Met Police officers are looking for a pedestrian who, without warning, sprayed a noxious substance at a police officer’s face before fleeing the scene.

Just after 20:00 hours on Wednesday evening, a police officer was on guard duty at the Palace of Westminster when a pedestrian approached them.

Without warning, the pedestrian sprayed what police have called an ‘unknown substance’ at the officers face.

The officer immediately requested other units’ assistance as the pedestrian ran off in the direction of Victoria Tower Gardens.

Control room staff requested the assistance of the London Ambulance Service, who treated the officer for a ‘mild irritation’ to their face.

An area search was carried out, assisted by the National Police Air Service, but the suspect was not found.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said:

‘At 20:01hrs on Wednesday, 1 December an officer on duty at the Palace of Westminster was sprayed with an unknown substance by a passing pedestrian who then made off in the direction of Victoria Tower Gardens.

‘A full search of the area was carried out with support from the police helicopter but at this time the person responsible has not been located.

‘The officer sustained mild irritation to his face and was assessed by the London Ambulance Service. He did not require hospital treatment.

‘Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information about the incident, should call 101 with the reference 6588/01DEC.’

‘Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.’

