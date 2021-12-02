Met Police officers are looking for a pedestrian who, without warning, sprayed a noxious substance at a police officer’s face before fleeing the scene.
Just after 20:00 hours on Wednesday evening, a police officer was on guard duty at the Palace of Westminster when a pedestrian approached them.
Without warning, the pedestrian sprayed what police have called an ‘unknown substance’ at the officers face.
The officer immediately requested other units’ assistance as the pedestrian ran off in the direction of Victoria Tower Gardens.
Control room staff requested the assistance of the London Ambulance Service, who treated the officer for a ‘mild irritation’ to their face.
An area search was carried out, assisted by the National Police Air Service, but the suspect was not found.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said:
‘At 20:01hrs on Wednesday, 1 December an officer on duty at the Palace of Westminster was sprayed with an unknown substance by a passing pedestrian who then made off in the direction of Victoria Tower Gardens.
‘A full search of the area was carried out with support from the police helicopter but at this time the person responsible has not been located.
‘The officer sustained mild irritation to his face and was assessed by the London Ambulance Service. He did not require hospital treatment.
‘Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information about the incident, should call 101 with the reference 6588/01DEC.’
‘Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.’
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below