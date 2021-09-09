Avon & Somerset Police officers are at the scene of an incident that has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol.

A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Pollice has confirmed that a man armed with a knife is inside the petrol station’s Morrison’s shop.

Staff members are uninjured and have locked themselves in a safe room, and are said to be in contact with officers.

Image credit: ‘Tyrant Finder UK’ / YouTube

Reports are that one person has left the scene and has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Armed officers and a specially trained police negotiator have been deployed and members of the public are urged to avoid the area.

BBC West reported ‘shots’ being fired, but it is believed that these were flashbangs being deployed by armed police.

Shortly after the flashbangs were deployed, a male was seen being led away from the shop in cuffs before being placed into the back of a marked police van.

At 10:25 hours, Avon & Somerset Police tweeted: ‘We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning. Investigations at the scene continue’.

More follows… (last updated 10:29 hours)

