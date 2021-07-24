New South Wales, Australia – Police horse ‘Tobuk’ was not injured despite being punched by a thug during some protests in the region yesterday, 23rd July..
A man wearing a yellow ‘free speech is more important than your feelings’ top was photographed punching the horse in the face, and now officers have asked for the public’s help to find the ‘idiot’ responsible.
The image was shared on the NSW Police Force Facebook page less than three hours ago but has already had over 30k shares.
At the time of the incident, officer’s were policing an ‘anti-lockdown’ protest.
One social media user commented: ‘The shirt should read ‘my feelings: more important than public health and safety…and this horse’
Another picture of ‘Tobuk’ was posted shortly after the incident, with the caption:
‘Our beautiful, brave Tobruk safe and uninjured after his awful encounter today.
‘Thank you again everyone for your words of support’.
