The crew of NPAS (South East) had a bizarre encounter with Buzz Lightyear recently during flight operations over London.

The crew spotted the inflatable ‘Buzz’ and then used the helicopter’s powerful camera to zoom in on the life-sized balloon.

A spokesperson for the unit tweeted:

‘Not something you see every day when flying over London! The crew needed to do a double-take and check their height!’.

It’s not clear if the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert force were scrambled to take out the bogey.

The spokesperson for NPAS South East added:

‘Let’s hope he wasn’t asking for directions’

