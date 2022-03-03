The lives of a National Police Air Service crew were put at risk last night after a moron decided to target the police helicopter with a laser pen.
A laser pen that is shone into the eyes of a pilot could disorientate them enough to put their aircraft at serious risk.
The crew aboard the helicopter were searching for a missing person when they were targeted.
Thankfully, no aircrew was injured and – as is often the case in this sort of incident – the individual who police believe was behind the attack was arrested.
A spokesperson for NPAS (London) tweeted:
‘Crew suffered a prolonged & targeted laser attack yesterday whilst dealing with an incident.
‘Offender identified & dealt with using specific legislation for this offence.
‘It will not be tolerated by us or the courts.
‘Shine a laser at us or ANY aircraft & we will come after you!’
Responding to the tweet, one social media user said:
‘Prison for endangering an aircraft. We should bring hard Labour into custodial sentences.’
