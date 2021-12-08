Police forces around the country are asking non-emergency callers to be patient when calling 101, after confirming that a ‘national issue’ is affecting the service.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:

‘We are aware of a national issue affecting calls to the non-emergency 101 number.

‘Callers are currently experiencing a delay before being connected to their local force.

‘We ask those phoning to stay on the line and it will connect.’

‘Do not hang up and call 999 unless you require an urgent police response, or a crime is ongoing.

‘For non-urgent calls, you can also a contact us online via our website’s ‘Report an Incident’ and ‘Tell Us Something’ functions.’

Elsewhere, North Wales Police also made a short statement regarding the problem.

A post on social media states: “101 FAULT – Currently the 101 number is not connecting to our control room.”

“Please use 0300 3300 101 as an alternative which will connect to our control room.”

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

