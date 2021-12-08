Police forces around the country are asking non-emergency callers to be patient when calling 101, after confirming that a ‘national issue’ is affecting the service.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:
‘We are aware of a national issue affecting calls to the non-emergency 101 number.
‘Callers are currently experiencing a delay before being connected to their local force.
‘We ask those phoning to stay on the line and it will connect.’
‘Do not hang up and call 999 unless you require an urgent police response, or a crime is ongoing.
‘For non-urgent calls, you can also a contact us online via our website’s ‘Report an Incident’ and ‘Tell Us Something’ functions.’
Elsewhere, North Wales Police also made a short statement regarding the problem.
A post on social media states: “101 FAULT – Currently the 101 number is not connecting to our control room.”
“Please use 0300 3300 101 as an alternative which will connect to our control room.”
“Apologies for any inconvenience.”
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below