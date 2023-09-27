The Police Firearms Officers Association’s CEO, Mark Williams, has ignited a fresh round of discussions on the precarious situation faced by Met Police firearms officers.
Williams recently took to LinkedIn to express his dismay over the alleged bullying and intimidation of officers who have voluntarily suspended their firearms authorisations.
A Refresher: The Backstory
The development comes weeks after a substantial number of Met Police firearms officers handed in their firearms tickets, citing concerns over legal repercussions following the charging of an officer with murder.
A poll by Emergency Services News revealed a staggering 97.3% public support for the officers’ actions who handed in their weapons.
Meanwhile, the Met Police has been grappling with low morale and an exodus of officers.
According to their own data, 9,347 officers left the force in the 2022/23 financial year, the highest since 2006/07.
The situation is further compounded by a 24% increase in firearms-related incidents in London over the past year.
Alarming Statements
In his LinkedIn post, Mark Williams stated: “I am saddened tonight to have received several emails from firearms officers from various forces who have been bullied, intimidated and given ultimatums about their careers because they have suspended their firearms authorisations.”
The reactions to Williams’ post were swift and condemning.
One responder said, “If this is the case, it’s utterly shameful and those officers should be identified. The role is voluntary for a reason and no one should be pressured into carrying.”
Williams acknowledged the concerns, adding, “We are in discussions about naming and shaming. I appreciate that forces are concerned, but this is everything we stand against. Bullying and intimidation!”
Where Is The Federation?
Another individual questioned the absence of the police federation in this discourse, stating, “Where is the federation in making the essential points? Unfortunately, they appear to be completely vacant but not surprising is it?”
The Crisis Deepens
The situation remains fluid, with Mark Williams and the Police Firearms Officers Association currently in discussions on the next steps to address the alleged bullying and intimidation of officers who have suspended their firearms authorisations.
This has been festering for years. If a copper does something wrong, regardless of circumstances and mitigation, the penalties are swingeing. I recall doing an article with Thames Valley RPU as the first force to get a Land Rover Discovery. Officers were grumbling then, over 30 years ago, that if they committed a traffic offence while on legitimate high speed runs, they could lose their licence, livelihood and future.
By all means take them off high speed driving if the very high standards expected slipped. They were quite happy with that. But wreck their futures? One suggestion, which struck me as very sensible, was for such drivers to hold a special, additional permit that could be with drawn as appropriate but at least they could still drive to work.
Firearms officers are volunteers and get no extra pay. To think that you can face a murder rap for an unpaid skill is more than enough for any rational cop to hand back his certificate. If senior officers are now bullying them into staying, this speaks volumes about senior officers. No wonder coppers are leaving the job faster than new ones can be recruited. I am amazed that there are any left at all.