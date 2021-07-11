John Apter, the Chairman of the Police Federation of England & Wales, has tweeted support to his colleagues ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

Whilst hopeful for a win, the policing community is acutely aware of the potential for trouble both in the event of a win and a loss.

Thousands of officers around the country have had their rest days cancelled to bolster the number of officers who will be on patrol during and after the game.

Following last week’s England Vs Denmark win, footage of revellers jumping on cars and buses was widely shared on social media.

In a series of Tweets, John said:

‘A special shout out to all my colleagues who are working today and tonight.

‘Many police officers have had their days off cancelled, and shifts changed to cover the build-up and ‘hopefully’ celebrations after the game. It’s going to be a busy one. Stay safe, folks.

‘I also want to give a mention to our fantastic Special Constables; many will volunteer to work on shift later today.

‘They don’t have to, they do it because they want to and they want to support their colleagues. Special people indeed!’

