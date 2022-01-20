Officers from Staffordshire Police are appealing for information after suspected car thieves rammed a police dog unit.

Police were called to Penk Drive, Rugeley, at 01:45 hours on Wednesday 19th January, following reports of suspicious activity.

A member of the public reported that two men had tried the handle of their vehicle before leaving the scene in a white Seat Leon.

Officers responded to the 999 call and located the white Leon, which then failed to stop for the police.

During the pursuit, the Leon rammed the police dog unit on two occasions; once on Winchester Road and then again on Fishley Lane.

Because of the damage caused to their police vehicle, the dog unit was forced to withdraw from the pursuit.

Thankfully, PD Vixen was not injured.

Paramedics assessed the two officers in the vehicle at the scene for possible whiplash injuries.

Despite their ordeal, the officers decided to continue with their shift.

Officer believe that the Seat continued travelling into Bloxwich until the two suspects ditched their vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the suspects is described as white and was wearing grey jogging bottoms with a light-coloured top.

The other is also described as white and was wearing a black sports hooded jacket.

Officer’s have asked anyone who may have seen what happened or who may have any CCTV/dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 23 of 19 January.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Recommended Video: