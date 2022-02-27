Details have emerged of an incident last week where a suspected car thief who led police on a high-speed pursuit jumped into a canal followed by a police dog.

At 11:06hrs on Tuesday, 22 February, a police pursuit began on the A406 towards the Crooked Billet of a car believed to be displaying false plates.

The National Police Air Service assisted officers in the pursuit.

At 11:19hrs, the car was in contact with a police vehicle, and a lamppost and the occupants ran off after their vehicle was disabled.

To try and get away from the police, one of the males entered a canal at Stonebridge Lock, N17 and began to try and swim away.

A general-purpose police dog attached to the Met’s Task Force unit followed the suspect into the water and swam after them.

One officer at the scene tweeted about the incident and said: ‘Thank you @NPASLondon for your help; it was certainly different.

‘Highlight was seeing the dog swimming up behind the suspect snarling and splashing as he got closer!’

Two people were subsequently arrested.

The man who entered the canal was arrested at about 12:25 pm for theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The juvenile was arrested for suspected theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was seen by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a police station.

Recommended video: