A Metropolitan police dog has been badly injured, and an officer is facing weeks off work following a knife attack in south London.
Police Dog Kaiser was on patrol with his handler, PC Mark Woolcott, at around 23:00hrs on Sunday, 30 May when they were called to a report of an intruder in the back garden of a house on Luxted Road in Orpington.
The pair responded alongside other officers and started a search of the area. They found a man down a track behind the house.
As PD Kaiser tried to subdue the man, he was stabbed up to five times on the top of his head and once below his eye.
Despite the attack, Kaiser was able to keep control of the man for long enough to allow officers to take hold of him.
He was rushed to the vets where thankfully the blows to the top of his head were found to have struck bone, narrowly avoiding lasting injury, or worse.
He required stitches and was kept in overnight for observation but is expected to make a full recovery.
In the struggle that followed the attack on Kaiser, another officer sustained a broken wrist and is expected to be off work for up to a month.
The man responsible for the attack had left his house in Biggin Hill earlier the same evening, armed with a large kitchen knife. He is also believed to have used a golf club to smash the window of a car before disappearing into fields nearby.
He is 43 and suffers from severe mental health issues. His family had alerted police to his disappearance and a search had been carried out but he could not immediately be found.
Following the attack on Kaiser, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act and is now receiving treatment at an appropriate facility.
Superintendent Emma Richards, from the Met’s Taskforce, which includes the Dog Support Unit, said:
“I want to pay tribute to Kaiser and PC Woolcott for the immense bravery they showed in tackling this armed man. Kaiser was stabbed multiple times in the head and is lucky to be alive.
“My thoughts are also with the officer who sustained a broken wrist. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on duty as soon as he is able.
“We should recognise that the man responsible for this attack was suffering from a mental health crisis. He is getting the care he needs now and a decision will be taken in due course as to whether it would be appropriate for any criminal charges to follow.
“Incidents where mental health is a significant factor can be unpredictable and sometimes dangerous. They make up an increasing proportion of the calls our officers respond to and present a unique set of challenges.
“The events of Sunday night are a reminder of the risks that our men, women and animals face on the frontline.
“We ask them to go towards danger and uncertainty on a daily basis in order to keep the public safe and I am proud that they do so with such commitment and bravery each and every time.
A woman I know was severely assaulted whilst waiting for her homeward bus late last year. While it was dark, she was in a city centre environment that was fairly well lit. This motiveless and violent attack left her hospitalised for 3 days with a bruised liver. Nothing was stolen and she did not know the man in question.
He was arrested and one would like to think that charges would follow. Dear me, no. Because he had mental health issues, the CPS dropped the whole thing. He has apparently gone on to stab someone. Sound familiar?
The simple fact remains that people with this level of mental health problems cannot and must not be allowed to wander around unsupervised. They must be in secure units inn order to protect the general public.
I am very sorry for them at a personal level, but we really cannot condone a society where they are left to roam and stabbing random people when the fancy takes them.
With any luck, a senior woke cheerleader will end up assaulted, stabbed or killed because only then is there any chance of the rhetoric changing. Realistically though, it would be covered up by those seeking to protect the woke agenda.
A voluntary worker is Sweden was raped by a ‘child’ who turned out to be in his mid 20s and was told by the wokerati not to make a complaint because it would upset the line that illegals are lovely cuddly people fleeing oppression. They are not. They are fighting age men looking for a free life and the chance to commit crime to make even more money.