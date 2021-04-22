A brave police dog has been awarded a trophy for tracking hit and run suspects who fled an overturned car on the M8.
After seriously injuring other motorists, the suspects ran through a fast-flowing river and over an electric fence in their bid to escape from the consequences of their actions.
PD Storm (British Transport Police) and his handler, PC Raymond Martin, drove along the motorway towards Edinburgh on 27th May when they came across a vehicle on its roof straddling the hard shoulder and inside lane.
Witnesses told PC Martin that two men had run off towards woodland as the officer prepared his dog, ready to track the suspects down.
Despite the trail being ‘cold’ for nearly 40 minutes, PD Storm picked up their scent and tracked them through fields, a river and over an electric fence.
Assets from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) were also sent to the area to locate the fugitives.
PC Martin was electrocuted during the track, but was able to continue the search.
After approximately two miles, PD Storm found the suspects cowering underneath a riverbank, partly submerged in the water.
Both Storm and PC Martin have been awarded the British Transport Police’s Bryan Trophy for what the force called “their invaluable contribution” at the scene of the hit and run “bravely pursuing” the suspects.
PD Storm has now started a well-earned retirement after serving with Police Scotland for seven years. He now lives on a secluded farm with a paramedic family.
Chief inspector Pete Kooper said:
“Huge congratulations are in order for PC Martin and PD Storm who demonstrated exemplary perseverance and determination in tracking two suspects who had tried their best to flee the scene of a crime.
“It’s a fitting end to an illustrious career in BTP for PD Storm who has spent seven years protecting the railway network in Scotland.
“We’d all like to wish him a very happy and much deserved retirement.”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below