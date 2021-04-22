A brave police dog has been awarded a trophy for tracking hit and run suspects who fled an overturned car on the M8.

After seriously injuring other motorists, the suspects ran through a fast-flowing river and over an electric fence in their bid to escape from the consequences of their actions.

PD Storm (British Transport Police) and his handler, PC Raymond Martin, drove along the motorway towards Edinburgh on 27th May when they came across a vehicle on its roof straddling the hard shoulder and inside lane.

Witnesses told PC Martin that two men had run off towards woodland as the officer prepared his dog, ready to track the suspects down.

Despite the trail being ‘cold’ for nearly 40 minutes, PD Storm picked up their scent and tracked them through fields, a river and over an electric fence.

PD ‘Storm’. Credit: BTP

Assets from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) were also sent to the area to locate the fugitives.

PC Martin was electrocuted during the track, but was able to continue the search.

After approximately two miles, PD Storm found the suspects cowering underneath a riverbank, partly submerged in the water.

Both Storm and PC Martin have been awarded the British Transport Police’s Bryan Trophy for what the force called “their invaluable contribution” at the scene of the hit and run “bravely pursuing” the suspects.

PD Storm has now started a well-earned retirement after serving with Police Scotland for seven years. He now lives on a secluded farm with a paramedic family.

Chief inspector Pete Kooper said:

“Huge congratulations are in order for PC Martin and PD Storm who demonstrated exemplary perseverance and determination in tracking two suspects who had tried their best to flee the scene of a crime.

“It’s a fitting end to an illustrious career in BTP for PD Storm who has spent seven years protecting the railway network in Scotland.

“We’d all like to wish him a very happy and much deserved retirement.”

