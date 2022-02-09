A Gwent Police dog has been praised after sniffing out a burglar who was in the process of getting rid of some vital evidence.

Police dog ‘Woody’ and his human colleagues from Gwent Police Operations and Support team were called following a burglary.

Officers located the vehicle used in the despicable crime a short time later, and PD ‘Woody’ and his handler were called in to try and sniff out the vile thieves.

After a short track, PD Woody found the thief who was in the process of trying to get rid of some vital evidence.

The thief was taken into custody without further incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: ‘The talents of our canine companions are an invaluable crime-fighting tool for us at Gwent Police.’

One social media user said: ‘What an awesome, brave good boy Woody is! I wanna cuddle him.’

Another added: ‘Good boy PC Woody I hope you got a extra special treat after.’

