A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) general-purpose dog ‘needed stitches after being hit by masonry’ during another night of violence in Belfast.

Officers came under a sustained attack as individuals threw bricks, petrol bombs, fireworks and glass bottles during the disorder close to the interface gates near Lanark Way, as per Belfast Live.

There had been reports that a police dog had been killed during the unrest, but such statements are false.

Speaking this morning, Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts confirmed one police dog was injured during the disorder on Thursday night.

“Last night we did have police dogs deployed and indeed one dog was actually injured during the course of disorder,” he said.

It is understood the dog needed stitches after being hit with masonry.

Seventy-four police officers have been injured since the trouble started almost a week ago.

