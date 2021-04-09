A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) general-purpose dog ‘needed stitches after being hit by masonry’ during another night of violence in Belfast.
Officers came under a sustained attack as individuals threw bricks, petrol bombs, fireworks and glass bottles during the disorder close to the interface gates near Lanark Way, as per Belfast Live.
There had been reports that a police dog had been killed during the unrest, but such statements are false.
Speaking this morning, Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts confirmed one police dog was injured during the disorder on Thursday night.
“Last night we did have police dogs deployed and indeed one dog was actually injured during the course of disorder,” he said.
It is understood the dog needed stitches after being hit with masonry.
Seventy-four police officers have been injured since the trouble started almost a week ago.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below