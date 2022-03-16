Morayfield, Queensland – A police dog was injured during the arrest of a man at Morayfield yesterday afternoon (March 15).

Just before 13:00 hours, police responded to a Morayfield address following reports a man was allegedly breaching a domestic violence order.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man fled the address and attempted to enter an alleged stolen vehicle.

Before he could get into the car, he was confronted by Police Dog ‘Beau’ and his handler.

The man, who was allegedly aggressive and non-compliant with police, ran from the scene with PD Beau giving chase.

When PD Beau caught up with the suspect, he attacked the dog, including putting him in a headlock punching and striking him.

PD Beau’s handler subsequently deployed a Taser, and the man was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Following the assault on the dog, PD ‘Beau’ sustained an eye laceration.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, received multiple bites during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The male was charged with 24 offences, including injuring a police dog, contravening a domestic violence order and serious assault of a police officer.

He was charged with several other offences, including entering premises and committing an indictable offence, burglary and robbery.

The man remains in police custody and is expected to appear before Caboolture Magistrates Court at a later date.

