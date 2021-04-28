New Zealand – When Police Dog ‘Penn’ and his handler responded to an incident back in 2020, a (then) kitten took a shining to the crime-fighting duo.

And rather than chase the kitten, PD Penn’s softer side came out, and he immediately warmed to the furry feline – as did his handler.

Credit: New Zealand Police / Facebook

The owner of the cat told PD Penn’s handler that they could no longer look after the cat and so asked if PD Penn & Co could look after her, and they agreed!

Twelve months later, Penn and ‘Tiger’ have become best friends.

Credit: New Zealand Police / Facebook

A photo shared by the New Zealand Police on their Facebook page captured the heart-warming moment when Penn appears to help ‘Tiger’ with her usual grooming routine.

The post has been ‘liked’ nearly 5k times.

Credit: New Zealand Police / Facebook