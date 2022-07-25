A Northants Police officer and police dog have had a lucky escape after the police vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a collision with another car.
The incident happened around 16:05 hours on Sunday 24th July in Gold Street j/w Marefair.
Police dog ‘Kola’ was taken to a local vet to be checked over and was given the all-clear.
The police officer was not injured. The driver/passengers in the vehicle that collided with the dog van were also uninjured.
Northants Police have not said whether or not the dog unit was responding to a call on blue lights at the time of the collision.
