A Northants Police officer and police dog have had a lucky escape after the police vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a collision with another car.

The incident happened around 16:05 hours on Sunday 24th July in Gold Street j/w Marefair.

Police dog ‘Kola’ was taken to a local vet to be checked over and was given the all-clear.

The police officer was not injured. The driver/passengers in the vehicle that collided with the dog van were also uninjured.

Northants Police have not said whether or not the dog unit was responding to a call on blue lights at the time of the collision.

