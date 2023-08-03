In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, August 3, a police dog was fatally shot after it became aggressive and bit its handler, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 05:15 hours while Lancashire Police were searching for a missing person in a field off Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale.

According to the official statement, during the search, Police Dog PD ‘Jax’ unexpectedly became aggressive and bit its handler.

The officer sustained severe injuries to her upper leg.

Advert

Several other patrols, including armed officers, were dispatched to the scene as attempts were made to control the agitated animal.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that despite their best efforts, all attempts to restrain PD Jax failed.

The spokesperson added that given the continuous threat to the injured officer and other attending patrols, the ‘difficult decision’ was made to use lethal force on the dog.

PD Jax was shot on the scene by armed officers and sadly did not survive.

The injured officer was promptly taken to hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

In a tweet released later in the day, Lancashire Police Dogs (@LancsPolDogUnit) posted:

‘We have some really upsetting news to tell you about this afternoon.

‘Around 5.15 am today, we were searching for a missing person in a field off Higher Walton Road. During the search, a police dog became aggressive, biting its police dog handler and causing serious injuries.

Advert

Supt Hassan Khan of Lancashire Police said:

“This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers or members of the public. We would never put anyone at risk of further harm.

“These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog, can present a danger in certain circumstances.

“We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff. We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.

“Our thoughts are very much with the injured officer while she undergoes treatment for serious leg injuries, and she is receiving our full support.

“Given the circumstances the incident will be reviewed in due course.”

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to stay up-to-date with this story.

Recommended video from our YouTube channel: