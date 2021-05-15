A Staffordshire Police dog is resting after a fall during a search at a property in Hanley during the week.

PD Basti, a three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd, and his handler PC Adrian Firth assisted firearms officers as they searched properties in the Rushton Road area for suspects.

PD Basti jumped through an open window onto a roof at a terraced property and slid down the tiled roof onto the floor below.

He was immediately taken from the scene to a nearby vet, thoroughly examined, and did not suffer any serious injuries.

He has, however, been told to ‘paws’ and take some time to rest and recuperate.

Temporary Inspector Pete Finch, of the Armed Response and Dog Support Unit, said he knew the incident had attracted attention on social media, so wanted to assure people PD Basti was uninjured.

“PD Basti was involved in a search with firearms officers when he, unfortunately, took a fall. We’re all relieved he’s fit and well and are looking forward to him getting back to work after a short rest.

“The safety and wellbeing of our police dogs is paramount and they are a much loved member of our firearms team.”

The searches were taking place following an incident in Waterloo Road.

A 35-year-old man from the local area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

