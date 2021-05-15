A Staffordshire Police dog is resting after a fall during a search at a property in Hanley during the week.
PD Basti, a three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd, and his handler PC Adrian Firth assisted firearms officers as they searched properties in the Rushton Road area for suspects.
PD Basti jumped through an open window onto a roof at a terraced property and slid down the tiled roof onto the floor below.
He was immediately taken from the scene to a nearby vet, thoroughly examined, and did not suffer any serious injuries.
He has, however, been told to ‘paws’ and take some time to rest and recuperate.
Temporary Inspector Pete Finch, of the Armed Response and Dog Support Unit, said he knew the incident had attracted attention on social media, so wanted to assure people PD Basti was uninjured.
“PD Basti was involved in a search with firearms officers when he, unfortunately, took a fall. We’re all relieved he’s fit and well and are looking forward to him getting back to work after a short rest.
“The safety and wellbeing of our police dogs is paramount and they are a much loved member of our firearms team.”
The searches were taking place following an incident in Waterloo Road.
A 35-year-old man from the local area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below